Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $66.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Centerspace in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Centerspace in a report on Monday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Centerspace from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centerspace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.70.

Shares of CSR opened at $60.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.59. Centerspace has a 12-month low of $54.13 and a 12-month high of $76.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $1.36. The business had revenue of $66.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.96 million. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centerspace will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. This is an increase from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is presently -242.52%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Centerspace by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,594,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,617,000 after purchasing an additional 195,629 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 1,553.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after buying an additional 96,638 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Centerspace in the 4th quarter valued at $4,768,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Centerspace by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 834,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,186,000 after acquiring an additional 54,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Centerspace by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,268,000 after acquiring an additional 51,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

