Cartenna Capital LP Takes Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Cartenna Capital LP bought a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 816,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,403,000. Delta Air Lines makes up about 2.4% of Cartenna Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 414.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $447,271.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,455.04. This represents a 40.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 38,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $2,467,312.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,478.21. The trade was a 41.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,776 shares of company stock valued at $4,155,951 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $41.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DAL. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.06.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

