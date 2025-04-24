Cartenna Capital LP Purchases New Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 442,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,776,000. Aptiv makes up 1.3% of Cartenna Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cartenna Capital LP owned approximately 0.19% of Aptiv at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter worth $783,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,738,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $336,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 48.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 28,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $954,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,237 shares in the company, valued at $8,203,023.50. The trade was a 10.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APTV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aptiv from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down from $91.00) on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.94.

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE:APTV opened at $53.34 on Thursday. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $85.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

