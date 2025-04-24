Cartenna Capital LP Has $58.87 Million Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Cartenna Capital LP reduced its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 75.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980,223 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software makes up about 2.8% of Cartenna Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cartenna Capital LP owned approximately 0.18% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $58,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 229,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,442,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Legacy Trust increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 25,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $748,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

TTWO stock opened at $213.30 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.24 and a twelve month high of $220.93. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.86.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

