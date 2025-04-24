CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $5.06 Million Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co reduced its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,014 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,108 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.11% of KB Home worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,638,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,118,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at $12,288,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 4,083.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 146,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after acquiring an additional 142,922 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in KB Home by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,832,000 after acquiring an additional 142,913 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at KB Home

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $1,891,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,708.21. This represents a 44.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $74.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on KB Home from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.04.

KB Home Stock Down 0.4 %

KB Home stock opened at $53.46 on Thursday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $48.90 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 5.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

