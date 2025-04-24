Burling Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Burling Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adero Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total transaction of $5,259,037.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 52,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,355,220.52. This trade represents a 29.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett Keller sold 5,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total value of $1,308,256.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,854.40. This represents a 25.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,754 shares of company stock worth $29,397,793 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE BR opened at $236.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.30 and a fifty-two week high of $247.01.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

