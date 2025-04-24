Burling Wealth Partners LLC Takes $894,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,309.3% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $268,101.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,123.76. This represents a 5.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $38,057,761.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,770,450.07. The trade was a 35.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 493,482 shares of company stock worth $40,288,720 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.78.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.7 %

SCHW opened at $77.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $84.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

