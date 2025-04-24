Burling Wealth Partners LLC Takes $3.14 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Burling Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,064,048 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $128,548,000 after buying an additional 116,200 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 435 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 39,724 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 683,952 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $82,628,000 after purchasing an additional 155,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd increased its position in TJX Companies by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 3,676 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays upped their target price on TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.76.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $125.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.85 and a 200-day moving average of $121.21. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $93.39 and a one year high of $131.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $140.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

