Burling Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Burling Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VXF. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $165.44 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $146.68 and a 1 year high of $207.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.27 and its 200 day moving average is $187.71.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

