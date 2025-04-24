Burling Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Burling Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 131,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,181,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.1% of Burling Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Syon Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 63,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 32,141 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 97,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,225,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $97.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.80. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.