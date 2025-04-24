Burling Wealth Partners LLC Invests $4.40 Million in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Burling Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,401,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 109,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,005,000 after acquiring an additional 17,466 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 19.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 538,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,113,000 after purchasing an additional 42,016 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 10,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $551.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $499.47 and a fifty-two week high of $595.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $569.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $554.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total transaction of $1,764,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,540,925.18. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total transaction of $433,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,936.07. This trade represents a 36.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,101 shares of company stock worth $4,712,045. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. TD Cowen raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $558.00 to $465.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $685.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.73.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

