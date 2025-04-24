Burling Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 12,589 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Burling Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.75.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.4 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $87.28 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $118.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $157.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

