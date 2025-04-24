Burling Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Burling Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 96,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VICI. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,511,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,283,000 after buying an additional 984,421 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,512,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,344 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in VICI Properties by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,317,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,744 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,202,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,962,000 after purchasing an additional 130,659 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,932,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VICI. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $34.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.93.

VICI Properties Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $32.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.15. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $34.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 69.59%. The firm had revenue of $976.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.29 million. On average, analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.58%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

