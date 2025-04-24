Burling Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP opened at $164.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.35 and a 12-month high of $188.16.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

