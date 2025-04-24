Burling Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Burling Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Equinix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Equinix from $1,094.00 to $1,053.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,020.00 to $970.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $822.00 to $834.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,028.00 to $990.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,004.94.

Equinix Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $809.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $839.40 and a 200 day moving average of $895.62. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.14 and a 52 week high of $994.03.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.42%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other Equinix news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 3,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.04, for a total transaction of $3,309,240.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,412,197.52. This represents a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $912.21, for a total value of $114,026.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,669 shares in the company, valued at $16,117,838.49. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,040 shares of company stock worth $6,547,068. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

