Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Shares Acquired by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,768,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,158 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $8,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Illumine Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000.

Shares of BKD opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.87. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $8.12.

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.21). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 65.92% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $780.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.78 million. On average, analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BKD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

