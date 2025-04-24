Brokers Set Expectations for FrontView REIT Q1 Earnings

FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for FrontView REIT in a report issued on Monday, April 21st. Capital One Financial analyst D. Guglielmo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for FrontView REIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for FrontView REIT’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FrontView REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of FrontView REIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

FrontView REIT Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FVR opened at $12.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.90. FrontView REIT has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $19.76.

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.45 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FrontView REIT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FVR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in FrontView REIT by 209.8% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 30,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 20,529 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in FrontView REIT during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in FrontView REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $8,285,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of FrontView REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $23,571,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in FrontView REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $924,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Randall Starr acquired 3,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.34 per share, for a total transaction of $49,571.44. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,716 shares in the company, valued at $49,571.44. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

FrontView REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

About FrontView REIT

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

Featured Stories

