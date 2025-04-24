BMO Capital Markets Lowers Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $46.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.95.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Trading Down 15.4 %

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $45.18 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $44.88 and a fifty-two week high of $141.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 61.06 and a beta of 1.94.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 7.72%. Equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $83,519.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,972,139.68. The trade was a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 100,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $6,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,881,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,276,617.60. The trade was a 5.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leibman Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.