Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP Sells 40,000 Shares of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)

Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP cut its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,080,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Inozyme Pharma comprises about 0.7% of Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP’s holdings in Inozyme Pharma were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INZY. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Inozyme Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 261.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 55,497 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after buying an additional 19,499 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,050,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 50,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on INZY. Raymond James reduced their target price on Inozyme Pharma from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Inozyme Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Shares of INZY stock opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.33. The stock has a market cap of $62.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.39. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $6.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

