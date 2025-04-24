Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP Boosts Stake in Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX)

Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP increased its position in shares of Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,357,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 946,638 shares during the quarter. Context Therapeutics comprises 1.6% of Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP owned about 0.08% of Context Therapeutics worth $6,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Context Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $3,689,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Context Therapeutics by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 21,804 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Context Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JMP Securities began coverage on Context Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Context Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTX opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22. Context Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.18.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Context Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy.

