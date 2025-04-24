Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP Acquires Shares of 49,575 Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTX)

Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP owned 0.14% of Syntec Optics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Syntec Optics by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares during the period.

Syntec Optics Stock Performance

Shares of Syntec Optics stock opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61. Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Syntec Optics Profile

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc manufactures and supplies integrated optics for biomedical, defense and military, consumer, and other applications. It offers camera modules; tool design, design for manufacturing, optical and opto-mechanical design, and moldflow analysis; SPDT optics, such as freedom optics, microlens arrays, spheres and aspheres, diffractives, SPDT materials, and optical tooling; replicative molding, that includes polymer and glass molding, and molded production materials; thin film coating and coating curve materials; and precision machining and precision machining materials.

