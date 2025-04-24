Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Lowered to $197.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $219.00 to $197.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BIIB. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $156.00 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $157.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.37.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $118.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.06. Biogen has a one year low of $110.04 and a one year high of $238.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 8,760 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $1,314,175.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,926.36. This trade represents a 43.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 640.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 9,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

