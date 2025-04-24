BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes $571,000 Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 411,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 382,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 48,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $4,545,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BYD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.73.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 50,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total transaction of $3,884,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,346,628 shares in the company, valued at $104,606,063.04. This trade represents a 3.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $84,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,258.56. This trade represents a 18.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,125 shares of company stock worth $5,158,490 over the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Boyd Gaming Stock Performance
NYSE BYD opened at $66.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $80.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.04.
Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 35.97%. Equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.
Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.58%.
About Boyd Gaming
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.
