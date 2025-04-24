BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Lowers Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 57.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BURL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $336.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.13.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:BURL opened at $217.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $237.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.64 and a 1-year high of $298.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $135,944.75. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 58,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,253,808. This trade represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Burlington Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.