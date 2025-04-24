BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Increases Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Brady were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Brady by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,733,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,742,000 after buying an additional 1,074,885 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Brady by 6,379.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 544,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,202,000 after acquiring an additional 535,974 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brady during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,314,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Brady by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 686,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,729,000 after acquiring an additional 60,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brady by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,243,000 after purchasing an additional 59,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady Stock Performance

Shares of BRC opened at $68.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.75. Brady Co. has a 12 month low of $58.32 and a 12 month high of $77.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.75.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.03). Brady had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $356.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Brady Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.