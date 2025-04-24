BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Increases Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 113.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $158,386,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,199,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,490,000 after purchasing an additional 764,958 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,103,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,670,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 648.5% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 496,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,879,000 after purchasing an additional 430,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $61.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.17 and a 200 day moving average of $60.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.09. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.79 and a 12 month high of $66.72.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.