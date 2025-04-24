Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target Raised to C$37.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ABX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Canada raised shares of Barrick Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Barrick Gold to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$33.89.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at C$26.47 on Monday. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$21.73 and a 52 week high of C$29.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83.

In related news, Senior Officer Henri Louis Gonin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.72, for a total transaction of C$27,720.55. Also, Director Dennis Mark Bristow purchased 230,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$25.71 per share, with a total value of C$5,936,042.34. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Barrick Gold Corp is one of the world’s largest gold producers, operating mines in North America, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company segments consist of nine gold mines namely Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali, Veladero, North Mara, and Bulyanhulu. It generates maximum revenue from the Carlin mine segment.

