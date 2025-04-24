Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Upgraded at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $71.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BANR. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Banner from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.83.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $61.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.94. Banner has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $78.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.08.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $159.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.72 million. Banner had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 20.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banner will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Banner by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 823,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,073,000 after purchasing an additional 11,808 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Banner by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,111,000 after buying an additional 49,457 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banner by 10,213.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 634,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,371,000 after acquiring an additional 628,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 409,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,413,000 after acquiring an additional 29,174 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

