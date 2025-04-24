Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.64 and last traded at $24.19, with a volume of 949358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.97.

Banco Santander-Chile Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 19.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander-Chile Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $1.349 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.8%. Banco Santander-Chile’s payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 59,215 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 3rd quarter worth $527,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,164,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,859,000 after purchasing an additional 33,291 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the third quarter valued at $736,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 2.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,927,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,533,000 after buying an additional 75,888 shares during the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

