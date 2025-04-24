Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.64 and last traded at $24.19, with a volume of 949358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.97.
Banco Santander-Chile Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.
Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 19.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.
Banco Santander-Chile Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 59,215 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 3rd quarter worth $527,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,164,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,859,000 after purchasing an additional 33,291 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the third quarter valued at $736,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 2.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,927,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,533,000 after buying an additional 75,888 shares during the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Banco Santander-Chile
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
