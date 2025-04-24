Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 920,926 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 74.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 920,926 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $28,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 27,586 shares during the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,013,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 436,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,119,000 after buying an additional 119,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $87.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.05. The company has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $101.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.3256 per share. This represents a $3.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

