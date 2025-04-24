Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 752 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $27,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSI. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MSI shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.25.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $424.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.98 and a 1 year high of $507.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $423.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.73.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.29%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

