Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 5,350 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,270 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 0.6% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $58,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Prescient Securities cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.75.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $87.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $118.63. The company has a market cap of $157.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

