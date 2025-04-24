Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 134,470 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 134,470 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 0.6% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $53,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. NRI Wealth Management LC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,729,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $455.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $291.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $477.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $500.25.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

