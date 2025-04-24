Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Lowers Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,973 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.0% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $93,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 70 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $530.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $483.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $535.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $529.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $428.86 and a 12-month high of $582.23.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total value of $8,678,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,692,629.36. This represents a 15.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total transaction of $3,813,337.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,459,292.32. This represents a 17.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Mastercard from $605.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $633.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.96.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

