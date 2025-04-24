Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $37.32 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $37,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,484,197,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $244,169,000. Amundi boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 9,543,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,405 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,910,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,064,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,011 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $67.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.92. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.5665 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.06%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,504.43. This represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.46.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

