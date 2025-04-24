Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 280,371 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 233.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,371 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $30,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,983,793.75. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 6,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $587,004.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,993,370.71. This represents a 3.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,989,975 shares of company stock valued at $253,328,090. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $100.96 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $125.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.78 billion, a PE ratio of 531.37, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.91.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Daiwa America raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

