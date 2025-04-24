Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 212 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $24,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 725.0% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.70, for a total value of $4,285,197.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,733,252.20. This represents a 28.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,019.10, for a total value of $1,287,123.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,564.50. This trade represents a 32.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,250 shares of company stock valued at $19,853,273 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock opened at $815.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $840.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $967.11. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $168.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($1.47). ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,010.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,230.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.43.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

