Baker Hughes (BKR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on May 16th

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 6th.

Baker Hughes has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years. Baker Hughes has a dividend payout ratio of 31.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Baker Hughes to earn $2.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $35.94 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $49.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average of $42.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 10.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $358,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,730.54. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.53.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

