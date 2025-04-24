Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Nomura downgraded Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

BIDU opened at $87.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.89. Baidu has a 1 year low of $74.71 and a 1 year high of $116.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter worth $72,000. Denver PWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 23.5% in the third quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 134.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its stake in Baidu by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 6,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

