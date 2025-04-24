Avantor (AVTR) to Release Earnings on Friday

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 12.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Avantor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AVTR stock opened at $15.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.94. Avantor has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVTR shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.82.

In related news, EVP James Bramwell sold 3,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $65,877.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,753.87. The trade was a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 4,907 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $86,019.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,788.12. This represents a 10.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

