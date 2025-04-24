AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,518 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.93% of AutoZone worth $1,039,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZO. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $3,650.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,584.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,351.86. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,728.97 and a one year high of $3,916.81.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.11 by ($0.82). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 4,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,660.00, for a total transaction of $17,568,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,940. This trade represents a 96.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,610.00, for a total value of $10,288,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,555,640. The trade was a 49.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,521 shares of company stock valued at $42,177,331 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AZO. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AutoZone from $3,753.00 to $3,841.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AutoZone from $3,750.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3,044.00 to $3,811.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,634.00 to $3,763.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,724.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AutoZone

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.