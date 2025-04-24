Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Price Target Raised to $7.25 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $7.00 to $7.25 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets also issued estimates for Atossa Therapeutics’ Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

Get Atossa Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics Trading Up 11.2 %

Shares of ATOS stock opened at $0.74 on Monday. Atossa Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.46.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Atossa Therapeutics will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atossa Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 214.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 62,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 43,449 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 16,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology for women breast cancer and other conditions in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is oral (Z)-endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.