Atb Cap Markets Comments on Stantec’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Stantec in a report issued on Tuesday, April 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Stantec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Stantec stock opened at $86.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $73.18 and a fifty-two week high of $90.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.1574 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 632.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Stantec by 37.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stantec during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

