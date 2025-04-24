Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AWH opened at $0.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50. Aspira Women’s Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.01.
Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million.
Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
