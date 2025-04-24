Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AWH opened at $0.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50. Aspira Women’s Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.01.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million.

Institutional Trading of Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aspira Women’s Health stock. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. ( NASDAQ:AWH Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co owned about 0.19% of Aspira Women’s Health as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.