Ascendiant Capital Markets Cuts Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) Price Target to $60.00

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CING. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cingulate in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cingulate to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Cingulate in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cingulate by 281.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 31,746 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cingulate in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cingulate during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cingulate by 50,000.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cingulate Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder and anxiety in the United States. The company’s stimulant medications are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, as well as CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine), which is in investigational new drug application development for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder intended for children, adolescents, and adults.
