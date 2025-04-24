Argosy Lionbridge Management LLC Takes $3 Million Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Argosy Lionbridge Management LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,000. Americold Realty Trust comprises 2.3% of Argosy Lionbridge Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 61,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 35,973 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,951,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,949 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 857,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,352,000 after acquiring an additional 57,248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,226,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,237,000 after acquiring an additional 29,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,155,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,932,000 after acquiring an additional 255,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COLD shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $20.22 on Thursday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -59.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average of $22.40.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.27. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $666.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. This is a positive change from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -270.59%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

