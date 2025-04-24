ArchLoot (AL) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

ArchLoot (AL) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. ArchLoot has a market capitalization of $16.98 million and $8.06 million worth of ArchLoot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArchLoot token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ArchLoot has traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92,433.03 or 0.99935948 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $91,947.27 or 0.99410751 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ArchLoot launched on March 31st, 2022. ArchLoot’s total supply is 992,464,664 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,000,000 tokens. The official website for ArchLoot is archloot.com. ArchLoot’s official Twitter account is @archlootos.

According to CryptoCompare, “ArchLoot (AL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. ArchLoot has a current supply of 992,464,664.45009629 with 669,686,858.45009629 in circulation. The last known price of ArchLoot is 0.10711964 USD and is down -0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $8,188,343.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ArchLoot.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArchLoot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArchLoot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArchLoot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

