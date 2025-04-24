Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Holdings Boosted by Ossiam

Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 1,290.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Aptiv by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,289,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $864,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,104 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,775,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $470,247,000 after buying an additional 126,882 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,146,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $371,767,000 after buying an additional 1,408,433 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,882,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $234,799,000 after buying an additional 223,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,854,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $172,117,000 after acquiring an additional 468,069 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $954,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,203,023.50. This trade represents a 10.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Price Performance

APTV stock opened at $53.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $85.56.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Aptiv from $84.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

