AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $265.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of AppFolio from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded AppFolio from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.71.

Shares of APPF stock opened at $225.66 on Wednesday. AppFolio has a 12-month low of $189.01 and a 12-month high of $274.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.12 and a 200-day moving average of $231.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 0.86.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.34). AppFolio had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 26.21%. Research analysts expect that AppFolio will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $760,662.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,212,440.48. This represents a 4.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander Wolf purchased 9,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $214.81 per share, with a total value of $2,078,931.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,977.06. This represents a -150.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AppFolio by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,495,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,696,000 after buying an additional 91,174 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 655,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,756,000 after acquiring an additional 197,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 881.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 597,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,411,000 after acquiring an additional 536,591 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 572,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,350,000 after purchasing an additional 25,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 459,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,116,000 after purchasing an additional 207,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

