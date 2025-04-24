Analysts Set Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Price Target at C$13.50

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cormark raised Advantage Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Advantage Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Advantage Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$11.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

In other news, Director Daniel Stuart Farb bought 32,500 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$271,849.50. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,300.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 57,500 shares of company stock worth $500,070. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Advantage Energy stock opened at C$10.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.46. Advantage Energy has a 12 month low of C$7.81 and a 12 month high of C$11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.44.

Advantage Energy Ltd supplies clean, affordable, reliable, and sustainable Canadian energy to power the needs of Canada and the world. It is focused on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource at Glacier, Wembley/Pipestone, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta.

